Kids shop with Bedford County police officers for the holiday season

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County, kids and police officers shopped together to spread some holiday cheer this weekend.

Many police officers and kids in the community came out for the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Sheriff Miller, Major Wilks, and fifteen law enforcement officers from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office participated.

Every year money is raised to help make Christmas a little brighter for children in the community.

