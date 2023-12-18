Birthdays
Kids shop with Bedford County police officers for the holiday season

Police officers shopped with children to bring holiday cheer
Police officers shopped with children to bring holiday cheer(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford County, kids and police officers shopped together to spread some holiday cheer this weekend.

Many police officers and kids in the community came out for the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Sheriff Miller, Major Wilks, and fifteen law enforcement officers from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office participated.

Every year money is raised to help make Christmas a little brighter for children in the community.

