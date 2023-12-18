Birthdays
Missing New York City child potentially in Virginia

3-year-old Kadence France, reported missing by the New York City Police Department.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Missing Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing New York City toddler who could be in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

3-year-old Kadence France was last seen on December 16 in New York City.

France is a black female who is 3′0″ tall and weighs 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a winter jacket with poms poms, black leggings, and black Ugg boots.

France was last seen with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes, a black female who is 5′6″ tall and weighs 240 pounds with unknown hair color, brown eyes. Police say they don’t know what clothes Rhodes could be wearing. Rhodes is possibly driving a blue Honda Accord with unknown license plates.

France’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

For more information, contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714.

