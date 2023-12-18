No cause determined for fire that destroyed house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a Roanoke house Saturday is undetermined because of “significant fire damage,” according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Firefighters were called at 3:24 a.m. December 16 to the 600 block of Moorman Ave NW. Flames were showing from the second floor of the home; flames quickly spread to the attic, according to fire crews.

No injuries were reported, but fire crews report the house is a total loss.

