Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

No cause determined for fire that destroyed house

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a Roanoke house Saturday is undetermined because of “significant fire damage,” according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Firefighters were called at 3:24 a.m. December 16 to the 600 block of Moorman Ave NW. Flames were showing from the second floor of the home; flames quickly spread to the attic, according to fire crews.

No injuries were reported, but fire crews report the house is a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
Greene is the suspect in a Saturday evening shots fired incident
Man in custody after shots fired at Danville roller skating rink
First Alert Weather Day WDBJ
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and a chance of snow Monday
New court documents reveal why the zoo’s attorney wants to prepare more for the case.
WDBJ7 breaks down new documents involving Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

City of Salem announces 2024 skill games enforcement
Roanoke County Illuminights canceled for second night
Jayshaun Smith, runaway from Roanoke
AWARE Foundation, police on lookout for Roanoke runaway
Missing/Endangered Child Believed to be Traveling in Virginia
Missing/Endangered Child Believed to be Traveling in Virginia