Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after crashing into student

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving a Roanoke City Public Schools bus and a student left the girl hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Police said the bus driver hit the girl when she entered the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW on Friday.

The vice president of National Express, Durham School Service’s parent company, confirmed the company has completed its internal investigation of the incident. The investigation determined the driver was not at fault, and was back on a scheduled route Monday.

Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 traffic investigators are set to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to review the case and evidence.

Roanoke City Public Schools did not provide an update on the girl’s condition.

