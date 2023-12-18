Roanoke County Illuminights canceled for second night

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For a second night in a row, all Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail, have been canceled/closed for Monday, December 18, 2023 due to “high winds and the potential for falling trees or debris,” according to Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Illuminights events were also canceled Sunday night because of weather concerns.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Roanoke County and is forecasting winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. “Explore Park is following the precautionary actions recommended by the National Weather Service which calls for people to avoid being outside in forested areas due to the threat of falling trees and limbs,” according to the county.

Refunds have already been sent to customers with tickets for Monday, December 18, according to the county, which urges, “Please allow up to five business days for the refund to hit your card based on your financial institutions practices.”

For anyone still looking to enjoy the trail this year, there are available time slots for the remaining operating days at Illuminights through Saturday, December 30. To book a new registration, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.