Roanoke shoe store closed temporarily because of “incident”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fleet Feet shoe store on Franklin Road in Roanoke is temporarily closed as of late Sunday because of “an incident at the front of our store,” according to the store’s social media accounts.

The store hasn’t given specifics about what happened, except that nobody was hurt.

The store’s regular schedule has it closed Sundays.

WDBJ7 has left a message in hopes of getting more information.

