Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Seniors enjoy stuffed animal surprise in Christiansburg

Christiansburg Recreation Center staff gives out stuffed animals
Christiansburg Recreation Center staff gives out stuffed animals(WDBJ7)
By Annabelle Kinney
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents at Spring Oak Assisted Living received a pleasant surprise Monday, just in time for the holidays.

The staff from the Christiansburg Recreation Center went door-to-door, delivering stuffed animals to seniors. The staff was met with smiling faces and jolly personalities behind every door.

The residents say they would love for more volunteers to come visit, share gifts or even swing by for a chat.

“Sometimes it gets lonely sometimes, but we get used to it, don’t we?” Bobby Stokes said. “It feels great they care about us.”

The stuffed animals were donated from a local business. The teddy bears made sure that everyone at the Spring Oak facility had gifts this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
Greene is the suspect in a Saturday evening shots fired incident
Man in custody after shots fired at Danville roller skating rink
First Alert Weather Day WDBJ
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers blowing through this evening
New court documents reveal why the zoo’s attorney wants to prepare more for the case.
WDBJ7 breaks down new documents involving Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

Chris Cole (left) and Peyton Lewis celebrate their commitments to Georgia and Tennessee,...
Chris Cole, Peyton Lewis celebrate National Signing Day at Salem
Monday, December 18 - Evening Outlook
Seniors Get Stuffed Animals
Seniors Get Stuffed Animals
Students Read About NASCAR's Wendell Scott
Students Read About NASCAR's Wendell Scott