Seniors enjoy stuffed animal surprise in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents at Spring Oak Assisted Living received a pleasant surprise Monday, just in time for the holidays.

The staff from the Christiansburg Recreation Center went door-to-door, delivering stuffed animals to seniors. The staff was met with smiling faces and jolly personalities behind every door.

The residents say they would love for more volunteers to come visit, share gifts or even swing by for a chat.

“Sometimes it gets lonely sometimes, but we get used to it, don’t we?” Bobby Stokes said. “It feels great they care about us.”

The stuffed animals were donated from a local business. The teddy bears made sure that everyone at the Spring Oak facility had gifts this holiday season.

