Strategize screen time with your kids

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gifts of electronics and lots of traveling can mean more screen time for kids during the holidays, but it is important to find a balance with that virtual fun before draining your child’s battery.

Cindy Levasseur is a Prevention and Wellness Specialist at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare. She joined Here @ Home to explain more about the importance of building healthy habits now so they can last a lifetime.

Levasseur referenced the nonprofit Common Sense Media to explain how screen time can be divided into the following groups.

  • Passive: mindlessly watching videos or shows, scrolling, on autopilot
  • Interactive: playing games, problem-solving
  • Communication: video-chatting, using social media
  • Content creation: making digital art or music, coding

Levasseur emphasized that unplugging can teach your child important skills like patience, and communication.

She also referenced studies from the American Academy of Pediatric, Common Sense Media, and HealthyChildren.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

