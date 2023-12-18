Find healing for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a time of loss, the first of anything can be tough, especially the first round of seasonal celebrations.

To help people find peace, Carilion Clinic’s Center for Grief and Healing is offering tips so people can offer support to those who might be struggling.

Dr. Paula Wolfteich is a licensed clinical psychologist and director for the center. She joined Here @ Home with strategies for those loved ones.

The conversation included advice to help guide people through a conversation if they are worried about a loved one and resources for people to find additional support.

