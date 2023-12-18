Wendell Scott’s grandson shares new book about NASCAR driver’s legacy with elementary students

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary students got to learn about a local trailblazer and the drive behind his NASCAR success.

“Born Driven” is based on the story of Wendell Scott - a Danville native who became the first African American NASCAR driver and hall of famer. His grandson, Warrick Scott, read the new book to over 500 second graders at New College Institute Monday morning.

Warrick Scott created the Wendell Scott Foundation along with “Born Driven” to honor his father’s legacy.

“It’s a total literary journey,” said Warrick Scott, CEO of the Wendell Scott Foundation. “My grandfather’s legacy was a was a really huge journey, and is reflected in the way that he has been celebrated and honored over the years. So, we just want to pay that forward with more and more things for children to be able to benefit from.”

Wendell Scott became the first Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s highest level in 1963.

“Born Driven” is a tale about the power of persistence despite the adversity that Wendell Scott faced.

“We want them to know that with proper preparation, you can really be anything you want to be. No dream is too big. We want them to take that away from the book,” added Scott.

Each student got a free copy of Born Driven to take home, along with a poster, stickers, and candy. They also got to see the Wendell Scott exhibit inside New College Institute, which includes his many NASCAR trophies, awards, and memorabilia.

“I am unapologetically a huge advocate for children in education. I’m also very proud to be from the Southside of Virginia. I learned that pride and knowledge of self from my grandfather. We try to reflect those things and everything that we do just like in ‘Born Driven’. It’s funny, it’s the name of a book, but it’s also kind of our family credo and how we choose to live our lives. We’re driven,” said Scott.

“Born Driven” can be purchased anywhere books are sold.

