AGING IN PLACE: Helping seniors avoid the holiday blues

Missing lost loved ones, and health struggles can add to holiday depression for older loved ones
While many feel like celebrating this time of year, older loved ones may experience holiday...
While many feel like celebrating this time of year, older loved ones may experience holiday depression(kswo)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For seniors, the holiday season can sometimes trigger depression.

Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage says there are several factors that can contribute to the holiday blues:

Limited mobility: Many seniors cannot move around as they once did, especially with physical limitations. This can make the holiday season less exciting for seniors.

Loneliness and depression: Whether it’s a lack of social interaction, missing family and friends, or remembering what once was, the holidays can make some seniors feel more lonely than any other time of year.

Memories of the past: Many seniors have a hard time accepting that their current life is not like it was in the past.

Financial burden: The holidays can get expensive. For seniors on a tight budget, the holidays can remind them of their financial stress and limitations.

Home life: For some seniors, the holiday season is difficult because many no longer live with family or at home.

However, Spaid says there are several things that loved ones can do to make the holiday season brighter for their aging relatives and friends:

--Set the mood.

Play or sing holiday music to set a festive mood. Maybe make mulled cider, eggnog or hot chocolate to serve to your loved one while decorating, cooking or reminiscing together.

--Make holiday rituals intergenerational.

Encourage your children, grandchildren and aging loved ones to bake treats, look at pictures, sing Christmas carols or partake in holiday crafts together.

-- Decorate together.

Use your elders’ treasured holiday decorations. Talk about each piece as you pull it out of storage.

--Assist with holiday greetings.

Ask if they need help writing and sending Christmas cards or holiday letters.

--Be supportive.

Be on the lookout for cards, phone calls and other correspondence they receive during the holidays.

