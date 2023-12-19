Danville names new police chief

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s interim police chief has been named to the position full-time.

Christopher K. Wiles has been promoted to replace Chief Scott Booth, who left Danville to become Roanoke’s police chief. Wiles served as interim chief for nearly two months was deputy police chief before that.

City Manager Ken Larking says Wiles is a 30-year veteran of the Danville Police Department, having joined the department Sept. 1, 1993.

“The hiring process was extremely competitive, as we had several well-qualified applicants,” Larking said. “However, it was apparent that Chris was the best fit for our community. I am pleased that we have strong leadership from the police department, so we had the luxury of promoting from within for this very important position. The department has made great strides, and Chris’ experience and knowledge of the system will allow us to continue the great progress.”

Wiles was chosen from a field of 48 candidates through a national recruitment, according to Larking. Developmental Associates LLC in Chapel Hill, N.C., was hired to coordinate the search, with a 13-member assessment panel vetting finalists in skill-assessment exercises, including a presentation, a written exercise, a simulated community meeting and a coaching role-play. The panel included police chiefs from three states.

Wiles will be sworn in as police chief during the December 19 meeting of the Danville City Council.

“I am extremely honored by the opportunity to serve our community and the women and men of the Danville Police Department as chief of police,” Wiles said. “I look forward to continuing to build upon the great successes our department has achieved in addressing crime and building strong partnerships within our community.”

Wiles has held positions in patrol, criminal investigations, honor guard and the community policing unit, according to Larkin, and has served as major of the services division, major of the operations division, and deputy chief.

