Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

David Jones scores 26 as No. 23 Memphis uses second-half rally to defeat No. 22 Virginia 77-54

(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 26 points, Caleb Mills added 11 and No. 23 Memphis built a second-half lead to pull away from No. 22 Virginia 77-54.

Jones was 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from outside the arc as Memphis won its fourth straight.

Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers with 13 points, while Jake Groves added 12 points. Ryan Dunn finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Virginia saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Warming up the next few days
Bitterly cold tonight with slick spots in the mountains
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
House fire on Holly Tree Road in Roanoke County
House destroyed by fire in neighborhood with no hydrants

Latest News

Franklin County Athlete Headed to William and Mary
Franklin County Athlete Headed to William and Mary
Floyd County Gets New Football Coach
Floyd County Gets New Football Coach
Floyd County names Tim Cromer as football coach
Franklin County TE signs to play for William & Mary
Franklin County TE Haven Mullins commits to William & Mary
Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl
Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl