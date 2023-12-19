Floyd County names Tim Cromer as football coach

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following the retirement of legendary Floyd County football coach Winfred Beale, the Buffaloes have a new leader.

Tim Cromer has been selected as the new head football coach of the Floyd program.

You may be familiar with coach Cromer, as he most recently led his alma mater Christiansburg High School for 15 seasons before resigning at the end of the 2016 season.

In total, Coach Cromer has 35 years of high school coaching experience, 20 as a head coach.

He led the Blue Demons to the VHSL playoffs for 10 years and has an overall record at Christiansburg of 98-75.

“As we welcome Coach Cromer to our Floyd family, we are excited about the energy and expertise he brings to our football program,” said Barry Hollandsworth, principal of Floyd County High School. “His dedication to developing both athletic skills and character aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a well-rounded education for our student-athletes.”

Cromer expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Floyd community, stating, “While talking with the Floyd County Administration, it became very apparent that this is a great fit. We will continue the FCHS tradition of playing competitive football the right way, while building men of character. I am so thankful to God and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Floyd County community in this capacity. Teamwork Makes The Dream Work!”

