Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Franklin County TE Haven Mullins commits to William & Mary

Franklin County TE signs to play for William & Mary
Franklin County TE signs to play for William & Mary(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County athlete had his singing ceremony Tuesday afternoon and committed to play football at the college level.

Haven Mullins signed his letter of intent to play for William & Mary next fall.

The Franklin County senior tight end say’s he’s looking forward to fulfilling his dream of playing football at the college level and he couldn’t have gotten here without the support of his family.

“I couldn’t thank them enough to be honest,” he says “Without them, I wouldn’t be in this position I am today and I wouldn’t get this opportunity to go play college football, like my dream has always been. I’ve had some really good coaches over the years. We have a good program here. Just being in the weight room and staying consistent is what helped me through it all.”

“This is a great day for Haven, great day for our program,” adds Franklin County football coach and William & Mary alum J.R. Edwards. “He is he’s just one of those young men that has has a total package, total processes. Take the football away, and he’s still going to be successful no matter what he’s doing. He’s definitely an elite next level guy, and we’re looking forward to watching him at William & Mary.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash
Warming up the next few days
Winds taper off this evening; snowmelt could refreeze overnight
Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student

Latest News

Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl
Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl
Virginia Tech's Brooks Gets Career 500th Win
Virginia Tech's Brooks Gets Career 500th Win
Virginia Tech's Brooks Gets Career 500th Win
Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks passes 500-victory mark
Salem Athletes Sign With SEC Programs
Salem Athletes Sign With SEC Programs