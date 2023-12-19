Franklin County TE Haven Mullins commits to William & Mary

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin County athlete had his singing ceremony Tuesday afternoon and committed to play football at the college level.

Haven Mullins signed his letter of intent to play for William & Mary next fall.

The Franklin County senior tight end say’s he’s looking forward to fulfilling his dream of playing football at the college level and he couldn’t have gotten here without the support of his family.

“I couldn’t thank them enough to be honest,” he says “Without them, I wouldn’t be in this position I am today and I wouldn’t get this opportunity to go play college football, like my dream has always been. I’ve had some really good coaches over the years. We have a good program here. Just being in the weight room and staying consistent is what helped me through it all.”

“This is a great day for Haven, great day for our program,” adds Franklin County football coach and William & Mary alum J.R. Edwards. “He is he’s just one of those young men that has has a total package, total processes. Take the football away, and he’s still going to be successful no matter what he’s doing. He’s definitely an elite next level guy, and we’re looking forward to watching him at William & Mary.

