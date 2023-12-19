Gray Television Future Focus Intern - Spring 2024/WDBJ

Job Details

Description:

Are you among the best and brightest at your college or university and contemplating what’s next? Life is short. Stop waiting for “real life” to start and put your knowledge to the test. Launch your media career with Gray Television’s paid internship program!

Interested in learning more? Check out the program description and apply today! You’ll be able to choose your desired location(s) and areas of interest.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets reaching 6 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. By upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and developing the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ, and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

The Internship Program:

As a paid intern, you won’t sit and watch someone else doing a job. Gray’s intern program is an immersive experience, with you serving as a valued team member to our award-winning teams.

With 113 television stations across the U.S., Gray Television offers an unprecedented opportunity for students to learn an area of broadcast expertise from seasoned professionals in the business. Whether your interest involves news, production, sales, marketing, or engineering, our stations become a hands-on learning environment for Gray Television interns. If we have an employee doing it, there can be a Gray intern learning and earning.

Not only will you walk away with an expanded resume and portfolio; Gray’s paid internship opens doors to begin your full-time career with Gray Television. Many of our current employees started as interns. Our paid internship program puts you at the front of the line for full-time job openings, armed with the training you received from your internship.

We’re committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community.

Qualifications/Requirements:

▪️ Be currently enrolled in a college/university

▪️ Strong work ethic, and organizational skills

▪️ College student, junior or senior, earning a degree in Journalism/Communications, Sales, Advertising/PR, Entertainment & Media Studios, or related fields, with a desire to get hands-on experience in the local media industry

If you are interested in interning in these areas:

Marketing

Sales

Creative Services

Sports

Weather

News Production

News MMJ

Engineering

We look forward to hearing from you!

▪️ Interested in the program? Go to gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, type “Intern WDBJ” (in search bar)

WDBJ-TV/Gray Television, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to or by the first workday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.