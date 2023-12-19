One hospitalized in South Boston shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston resident was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Police say they responded at 8:56 p.m. to the 800 block of Easley St for a report of shots fired at a home.

Police found approximately 20 pistol cartridge casings in the road and bullet holes inside a home. Two vehicles were also damaged in the shooting.

A male resident of the home was hit in the leg with a bullet and was flown to a hospital for treatment. The man’s injury was deemed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Justin Long with the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203.

