One hospitalized in South Boston shooting
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston resident was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night, according to the South Boston Police Department.
Police say they responded at 8:56 p.m. to the 800 block of Easley St for a report of shots fired at a home.
Police found approximately 20 pistol cartridge casings in the road and bullet holes inside a home. Two vehicles were also damaged in the shooting.
A male resident of the home was hit in the leg with a bullet and was flown to a hospital for treatment. The man’s injury was deemed to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Justin Long with the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203.
