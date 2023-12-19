Recipe: One-pan roasted veggies with Chef Jeff

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many families are tasked with bringing a tasty side to help round out a holiday feast and Chef Jeff Bland with the LEAP Kitchen has an easy one-pan recipe to offer.

It is roasted brussels sprouts and potatoes and all it takes is about an hour of your time.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Potatoes - Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients 3 Tablespoons Butter, melted (or substitute oil) 1 Pound Mini Potatoes Salt and Pepper to taste 3 Tablespoons Olive Oil 1 Pound Sliced Brussels Sprouts Salt and Pepper to taste Additional Melted Butter or Olive Oil as needed

Directions Preheat an oven to 375 degrees. Cut potatoes in half and place into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and pour in melted butter or olive oil and toss. Feel free to season with garlic and your favorite herbs like rosemary. Place the potatoes cut side down on a buttered baking sheet. Bake in the oven until the cut side of the potato is very brown and crisp. Do not stir or toss. Should take 45 minutes or up to an hour. When finished, use a metal spatula or turner to remove from the pan. Same process as the potatoes. Place sliced brussels sprouts into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and pour in olive oil and toss. Place the brussels sprouts on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven until the brussels sprouts are golden brown. Stir around occasionally. Should take about 30 to 45 minutes. You can roast together by placing the potatoes cut side down above and spread the brussels sprouts over top and then roast. You can mix together and serve or serve separately.



Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.