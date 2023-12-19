Santa’s Little Blue Helpers give hundreds of toys to children in need

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department gave out hundreds of Christmas toys to children all day Tuesday.

Santa’s Little Blue Helpers began collecting toys for their annual giveaway in October.

“Once we started our crime reduction and community engagement, we realized that there was a need out in the community,” said Sgt. David Ferguson with the Danville Police Department. “We know we saw a lot of families in need. And a lot of people don’t want to ask for help, you know, but so we decided to just do it on our own.”

They gathered enough toys from the community to serve 500 families. They say they had over 100 more toys than last year - even with the Grinch lurking around.

“This will probably be... this is the largest one yet. All of them have been pretty successful. We just love seeing the look on the kids faces. When they come, they get to pick out their own toys. The look on their faces is priceless,” added Sgt. Ferguson.

Each child who was registered got to pick out one small toy and one big toy to take home for Christmas.

“It’s heart-touching. When I was a little kid, we didn’t have much. So, for somebody to do something like this was kind of unheard of. So, to be able to do it, I have no words for it,” said added Sgt. Ferguson.

“It means that there are people out there that do still care and put a smile on a kid’s face,” said Sandra Callands, Danville resident. “They pull us together to help out the ones that are not as fortunate. It’s just great.”

They also gave out coats they received from a local church to children who didn’t have coats.

“I just want to say thank you to the community and to the police department for honoring the kids so they too can have a happy holiday,” added Callands.

They plan to give every toy away, but if they have more left over, they will make sure to get them to other children in the community.

