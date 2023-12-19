Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Santa’s Little Blue Helpers give hundreds of toys to children in need

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department gave out hundreds of Christmas toys to children all day Tuesday.

Santa’s Little Blue Helpers began collecting toys for their annual giveaway in October.

“Once we started our crime reduction and community engagement, we realized that there was a need out in the community,” said Sgt. David Ferguson with the Danville Police Department. “We know we saw a lot of families in need. And a lot of people don’t want to ask for help, you know, but so we decided to just do it on our own.”

They gathered enough toys from the community to serve 500 families. They say they had over 100 more toys than last year - even with the Grinch lurking around.

“This will probably be... this is the largest one yet. All of them have been pretty successful. We just love seeing the look on the kids faces. When they come, they get to pick out their own toys. The look on their faces is priceless,” added Sgt. Ferguson.

Each child who was registered got to pick out one small toy and one big toy to take home for Christmas.

“It’s heart-touching. When I was a little kid, we didn’t have much. So, for somebody to do something like this was kind of unheard of. So, to be able to do it, I have no words for it,” said added Sgt. Ferguson.

“It means that there are people out there that do still care and put a smile on a kid’s face,” said Sandra Callands, Danville resident. “They pull us together to help out the ones that are not as fortunate. It’s just great.”

They also gave out coats they received from a local church to children who didn’t have coats.

“I just want to say thank you to the community and to the police department for honoring the kids so they too can have a happy holiday,” added Callands.

They plan to give every toy away, but if they have more left over, they will make sure to get them to other children in the community.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash
Warming up the next few days
Winds taper off this evening; snowmelt could refreeze overnight
Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student

Latest News

Santa's Little Blue Helpers Hold Giveaway
Santa's Little Blue Helpers Hold Giveaway
Danville Has Passion Project
Danville Has Passion Project
Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl
Liberty Preps for Fiesta Bowl
US Marshal Shoots Suspect in Roanoke
US Marshal Shoots Suspect in Roanoke