Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks passes 500-victory mark

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Virginia Tech players showered coach Kenny Brooks with water when he returned to the locker room after the Hokies’ gave him a milestone victory Sunday.

The win over Rutgers was the 500th of his 22-year career. He’s already looking ahead to the next 500. The Hokies have high expectations for this season with most of the core back from last season’s Final Four run, including Amoore and forward Liz Kitley.

The team had two early losses with one coming against Iowa on a neutral court and the other at LSU in a Final Four rematch.

The Hokies have just one game this week on Thursday against William and Mary before tipping off ACC play on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash
Warming up the next few days
Winds taper off this evening; snowmelt could refreeze overnight
Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Brooks Gets Career 500th Win
Virginia Tech's Brooks Gets Career 500th Win
Salem Athletes Sign With SEC Programs
Salem Athletes Sign With SEC Programs
Hokies Get Three Transfers
Hokies Get Three Transfers
Chris Cole (left) and Peyton Lewis celebrate their commitments to Georgia and Tennessee,...
Chris Cole, Peyton Lewis celebrate National Signing Day at Salem