Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks passes 500-victory mark

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Virginia Tech players showered coach Kenny Brooks with water when he returned to the locker room after the Hokies’ gave him a milestone victory Sunday.

The win over Rutgers was the 500th of his 22-year career. He’s already looking ahead to the next 500. The Hokies have high expectations for this season with most of the core back from last season’s Final Four run, including Amoore and forward Liz Kitley.

The team had two early losses with one coming against Iowa on a neutral court and the other at LSU in a Final Four rematch.

The Hokies have just one game this week on Thursday against William and Mary before tipping off ACC play on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.