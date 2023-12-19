Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD (WDBJ) - A Virginia woman has been identified as the victim of a crash in Maryland.

Kerri Snead, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her dog, according to Maryland State Police.

Early the morning of December 8, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the area of Outer Loop Interstate 495 at Allentown Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, Snead had been driving south on the Inner Loop of I-495, when her car experienced a mechanical issue. Snead, one other person in the car and the dog got out of the vehicle and tried to cross the Outer Loop when Snead and the dog were hit and killed by the driver of a Hyundai. The other person in her car was not hurt.

The Hyundai driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say no charges have been filed.

Snead’s funeral was held December 16 in Danville, according to her obituary.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
Greene is the suspect in a Saturday evening shots fired incident
Man in custody after shots fired at Danville roller skating rink
First Alert Weather Day WDBJ
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers blowing through this evening
New court documents reveal why the zoo’s attorney wants to prepare more for the case.
WDBJ7 breaks down new documents involving Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student
Fleet Feet Shoe Store Closed
Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
Stewartsville Crash
Stewartsville Crash