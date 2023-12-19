Watch for slick spots and gusty winds this morning

Blowing snow showers may lead to isolated slick spots this morning

Low wind chills Tuesday morning; Feels like Teens

Slowly warming toward the weekend

TUESDAY

We have expired our First Alert Weather Day from earlier this morning as road conditions continue to improve. We could still see some isolated slick spots, especially on secondary roadways. Blowing snow will remain in the mountains through the first half of Tuesday, then dry air will take over. Western Greenbrier could pick up an additional inch of snow.

Be sure to bundle up as you head out with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Wind chill values, or feels-like temperatures will be 5-10 degrees colder than what your thermometer reads. We’ll notice skies clearing with plenty of sun by the afternoon.

Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph will continue through the early afternoon. We could see a few power outages, but the concern isn’t as high as Monday.

Tuesday - At a glance (WDBJ7 Weather)

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens and low twenties. Luckily, the wind will much calmer so wind chills won’t be as treacherous. Watch for areas of ice early Wednesday from melting snow.

Overnight lows (WDBJ7 Weather)

Our wind alerts have expired, but we will still hang on to some strong gusts today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is active through 10 a.m. Tuesday for Tazewell county.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas and western Highland counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter Alerts (WDBJ7 Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

The days leading into Christmas are expected to be about as “normal” as December gets. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s with partly sunny skies.

Warming up the next few days (WDBJ7 Weather)

Starting Wednesday, high pressure will take over once again. Most of the East Coast will stay dry through the workweek, so you don’t need to worry about weather delays.

Travel Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

FIRST ALERT: WATCHING A CHANCE FOR RAIN NEAR CHRISTMAS

We’re watching the South for another possible storm sometime around the Christmas Holiday. Right now, it looks like any rain we could get would be after Christmas Day. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week as we get new information.

Possible Christmas rain (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation. This is due in part to our multi-day rain events we’ve been seeing. We expect even more improvements by next week thanks to the upcoming Sunday-Monday soaker.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

