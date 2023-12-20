Bitterly cold this morning, seasonable & sunny afternoon

Lows in the 20s early Wednesday morning

Staying dry and warming up into the weekend

White Christmas not likely; rain likely after Christmas Day

[Download the WDBJ7 Weather APP for travel weather updates and alerts]

FIRST ALERT

Light frost is likely this morning.

First Alert Frost Factor (WDBJ7 Weather)

THIS MORNING

Isolated slick spots are still possible on those secondary/back roadways. Dry air will start to take over as high pressure moves back into the area. Clear skies and light winds are expected overnight.

Low temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. Luckily, the wind will much calmer so wind chills won’t be as brutal. Watch for areas of ice on the sidewalks and roadways tonight through early Wednesday from snowmelt that could refreeze.

Overnight lows (WDBJ7 Weather)

WEDNESDAY

Expect seasonable high temperatures and sunny skies today. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s area-wide with light winds.

Wednesday's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

HEADING INTO CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

The remainder of the week offers a mix of clouds and sun along with slowly climbing temperatures with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

We’ll still wake to chilly mornings with lows in the 20s and 30s.

More clouds will slide in Thursday through the weekend, but rain chances are low. We’ve included a slight, spotty shower chance for Saturday & Sunday with a disturbance nearby. Any travel delays will mainly be confined to the Midwest and Gulf Coast in the days leading into Christmas.

A strong storm will develop across the Gulf and track into the Midwest and south during the days leading up to Christmas. (WDBJ)

FIRST ALERT: POST-CHRISTMAS RAIN CHANCES

Saturday and Christmas Eve look mostly dry with temperatures in the 50s. We’re not expecting any travel concerns if you’re traveling across the state.

We’re watching the South for another possible storm developing around Christmas and tracking toward the region in the days that follow.

While most of the steadier rain would impact the region after Christmas Day, if the system speeds up, we could be looking at showers entering by late Christmas night. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week as we get new information.

What’s certain is this will not be a White Christmas thanks to warmer temperatures. Highs on Christmas Day will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Models have rain overspreading the region Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday. (WDBJ)

NEXT TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We’re still fine-tuning the details, however, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking quite wet with rain pushing into the region. Rainfall totals have the potential to top 1″ once again. This could be the first time we’ve ended a month with ABOVE average rainfall since July.

A multi-day storm will impact the region delivering the chance of another soaker. (WDBJ)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation. This is due in part to our multi-day rain events we’ve been seeing. We expect even more improvements by next week thanks to the upcoming Sunday-Monday soaker.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.