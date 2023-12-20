Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Certain plant-based diets battle weight gain and diabetes, study says

A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.
A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s new evidence to suggest a plant-based diet can benefit your health and even reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

The British study followed more than 113,000 people over a dozen years.

The results of the study found that people who ate the most grains, fruits and vegetables while limited sweets and sugary drinks dropped their risk of developing diabetes by 24%.

The study also found people who ate the healthiest diet were not overweight, had better blood sugar levels, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

People genetically predisposed to getting diabetes also saw benefits from eating a healthy diet.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Diabetes and Metabolism.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash
Warming up the next few days
Winds taper off this evening; snowmelt could refreeze overnight
Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
Jeffrey Epstein
Judge orders release of over 150 names of people mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit documents
House fire on Holly Tree Road in Roanoke County
House destroyed by fire in neighborhood with no hydrants
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms