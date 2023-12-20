Court records: Witness said police shooter had threatened him

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man shot and killed by police officers, who had watched him shoot one of their colleagues, had told a friend he was getting even with people he believed had betrayed him, according to information found in Roanoke city court documents.

December 3, 2023, police shot and killed David McFall, who was a person of interest in the stabbing death of his father, Douglas McFall. When officers saw David McFall walking along Melrose Avenue and tried to question him, according to police, McFall shot Officer Lauren Camper, then shot at other officers on scene before officers shot him back. Camper is recovering from her wounds.

When David McFall was stopped for questioning by police, according to court documents, he was walking with a man who said he used to be friends with McFall, but had steered away from him over McFall’s “erratic” behavior. The man told police McFall had tried for three days to contact him, and then showed up at his house December 3, insisting they take a walk together. The man told police he did not resist because “McFall was a bigger man and he was afraid to say no.”

When McFall was telling his friend during the walk about people who had betrayed him, he said he used to think of him as a brother, but then felt betrayed by him, too, and thought McFall was going to kill him, and so he tried to walk away. At that point, according to court documents, McFall put his hands on the man’s shoulders and wouldn’t let him leave. McFall then asked for the man’s cell phone so McFall could text and make calls, and he still had that phone when police approached.

For that reason, the cell phone was part of what was requested to be searched by police, who said, “It would not be uncommon for David McFall to have used the cellular device recovered from his body at the scene to record and/or communicate with other people his thoughts, actions, and previous locations regarding violent crimes committed or planned to commit.”

