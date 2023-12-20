DaQuan Smith sinks go-ahead jumper with 1.5 left, Radford edges West Virginia 66-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, including a go-ahead jumper with 1.5 seconds left, and Radford edged West Virginia 66-65 for its fifth straight victory.

Radford (10-4) picked up its first win over a Power 5 opponent since topping Northwestern 67-56 on Nov. 19, 2019. It was the Highlander’s ninth victory over a Power 5 team — all on the road.

Noah Farrakhan went behind his back to get into the lane for a fade-away jumper to give West Virginia a 65-61 lead with 1:18 remaining, but the Mountaineers did not score again.

Smith lost control of his dribble and rolled the ball on the ground before pulling up for a go-ahead jumper.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.