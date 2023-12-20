Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

DaQuan Smith sinks go-ahead jumper with 1.5 left, Radford edges West Virginia 66-65

Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, including a go-ahead jumper with 1.5 seconds left, and Radford edged West Virginia 66-65 for its fifth straight victory.

Radford (10-4) picked up its first win over a Power 5 opponent since topping Northwestern 67-56 on Nov. 19, 2019. It was the Highlander’s ninth victory over a Power 5 team — all on the road.

Noah Farrakhan went behind his back to get into the lane for a fade-away jumper to give West Virginia a 65-61 lead with 1:18 remaining, but the Mountaineers did not score again.

Smith lost control of his dribble and rolled the ball on the ground before pulling up for a go-ahead jumper.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
Staying dry into the weekend ahead of a Christmas week storm
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State of the City Address.
Roanoke Mayor won’t run for re-election

Latest News

Wednesday is National Signing Day
Wednesday is National Signing Day
Signing Day Held for Virginia Tech, UVA
Signing Day Held for Virginia Tech, UVA
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry at practice during the 2023 season
Virginia Tech embracing extra practice time leading into bowl game
Franklin County Athlete Headed to William and Mary
Franklin County Athlete Headed to William and Mary