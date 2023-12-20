EARLY YEARS: T-shirt fundraiser this holiday season for Catawba girl battling rare neurological disorder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Pacaberry Farm in Catawba is a magical place for a child to grow up, with alpacas, chickens, a garden and a greenhouse.

Stephanie Schneider says her family, including her eight year old-daughter, Olivia love running the farm.

“She is just this bright light and has this amazing energy. She loves riding the Kuboto around the farm and we carry her to creek to look for crawfish. She’ll pick flowers and dig up potatoes from the garden with her dad,” says Olivia’s mom, Stephanie Schneider.

In such an idyllic setting, it’s hard to imagine that this family is facing a very big challenge.

Olivia suffers from a rare, genetic neurological disorder, Ataxia Telangiectasia, better known as AT.

She’s one of only 400 children in the US with the condition.

Unfortunately, the prognosis isn’t good.

“It is a terminal diagnosis. There is no cure, and it is multi-faceted, so it attacks various parts of her body,” says Schneider.

Schneider says Olivia will likely lose the ability to walk, talk, feed and dress herself. She’s also at a greater risk for cancer.

“There is no cure. There is no treatment. They have some things around the world, where they’re trying things out, but all of it is kind of trial and error. There’s nothing proven to alleviate her needs,” says Schneider.

Her family is anticipating her changing needs.

To that end, their bathroom is being renovated to be ADA compliant, and they’re adding a ramp to accommodate Olivia’s new motorized wheelchair, which will give her back some independence.

“She’s so excited, because she didn’t rely on anybody to push her and she even able to lift the chair and put a basketball in a hoop,” says Schneider.

The average life expectancy of kids with AT is just 26 years.

That’s why support from family, friends and Olivia’s medical team is so crucial.

Schneider says she also leans on the AT Parents Rock Facebook group.

“It’s an amazing group where we connect and discuss everything from what will insurance cover to what equipment are you using to how your doctor’s treating this right now,” says Schneider.

With the holidays approaching, I asked what her wish is this Christmas.

“I really just wish there was some way to help her to really give her a cure and other kids. Because watching her go through this is probably the hardest thing that I will ever have to do. And she’s not the only kids going through it, and I just don’t wish it on anybody,” says Schneider.

Olivia’s family is doing a T-shirt fundraiser to help pay for their new ADA bathroom and ramp for their home.

If you’d like to help the family, click this link.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.