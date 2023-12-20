Birthdays
Firefighters offer safety tips amid recent housefires

By Annabelle Kinney
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two house fires in Roanoke County are serving as reminders of how important fire safety is this time of year.

Flames took over a house on Tulip Street in Vinton Tuesday night.

Two adults and four children who live in the house made it out safely. Firefighters said the reason for this is largely due to working smoke detectors.

“Having working smoking detectors can double your chances of getting you and your family to safety” said Brian Clingenpeel, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke Fire and Rescue. “Houses burn hotter and faster today than they ever have before. Most of the time you have less than three minutes to get out of your house if its on fire and so having that working smoke alarm is the key to that because its going to alert you that something is wrong and you need to get you and your family to safety.”

Clingenpeel also warned that firefighters see spikes in house fires during the winter months when temperatures fall. The main reason for this is cooking and using extra heaters.

“Newspaper, clothing, shoes, furniture or anything like that needs to be kept away from anything that can get hot. If you are cooking, if anything is on top of the stove, it needs to be attended to.”

Fire investigators are still working to find out what caused the house fire in Vinton.

