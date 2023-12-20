Girl Scout cookie season returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Girl Scouts are serving up something sweet and learning life skills while doing it this cookie season.

Nikki Williams is the CEO of Virginia Skyline Girl Scouts. She joined Here @ Home to talk about how families can already place their orders for the iconic cookie flavors.

This year, Girl Scouts will be offering the classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, and Trefoils, as well as newer flavors like Adventurefuls, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, and Toffee-tastic (gluten-free cookie).

The program helps teach essential skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, Williams said.

Additionally the Virginia Skyline Girl Scouts are running a membership special through March 1 for any young woman interested in joining the organization. It will make membership free for those who fill out an interest indicator.

People will start to see cookie booth sales locally beginning January 13, 2024. The program ends March 18.

