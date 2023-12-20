Hometown Jobs: Appalachian Power hiring Building Maintenance Technician

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is looking to fill some skilled trade positions in the Roanoke Valley.

“Everybody thinks about American Electric Power as linemen, but we were so much more than that. We’re engineers, we’re mechanical, installation, electrical, everything,” said Charles Leonard, Workplace Service Supervisor.

Appalachian Power is looking to hire a Building Maintenance Technician in Roanoke.

“For a position like this, we’re looking for a strong background in electrical, plumbing, or HVAC, we want to have those trades. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for individuals who want to learn want to better themselves, want to grow with a company and stay with the company,” said Leonard.

“My job is facility maintenance; it starts at the property line and goes all the way through, covers everything from plumbing, to electrical, to the site security, to the furniture, to everything, anything that goes into the facility to make it operate and make the people are happy and comfortable. That’s what we take care of... I had an electrical background in the construction industry and I was looking for a little bit of change of pace and looking for a job that was more conducive to starting a family, and then I found my home here at AEP, or Appalachian Power,” said Nicholas McDaniels, Building Maintenance Technician.

There are benefits to working for Appalachian Power.

“We have tuition reimbursement. So a lot of times we’re trying to get people in the door to do a specific job, but also train them for a job that they actually want or a job that they want to move into. We want to grow with them, so they make this a career,” said Leonard.

The starting salary range is from close to $31 an hour to almost $34.

This position does require some experience.

“It takes somebody that’s a self-starter, is able to work with team members and that is able to come up with solutions to problems either when they, as they arise, or before they even arise,” said McDaniels.

McDaniels says the job doesn’t just help Appalachian Power employees, but the whole community.

“The satisfaction of being able to support our line crews and other workers to get what is needed to be done, to keep the lights on for all of our customers,” said McDaniels.

“As part of this job, we get to ensure that our linemen have a safe, healthy, clean environment to come back to every day, and ensure that they have what they need to get their job done out in the field and provide that reliable electricity for our customers,” said Leonard.

