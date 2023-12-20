Birthdays
House destroyed by fire in neighborhood with no hydrants

By Pat Thomas
Dec. 19, 2023
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A lack of fire hydrants led to a house being a total loss, with the roof collapsing, after a fire in Roanoke County Tuesday evening.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:37 p.m. December 19, 2023, to the 8400 block of Holly Tree Drive, in the Clearbrook area. Units from Station 7 (Clearbrook) found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, but one resident is displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross Virginia Region. No injuries were reported during the firefight, which took just over an hour, according to fire crews.

The house is in a “very rural area of Roanoke County that does not have fire hydrants,” according to the fire department. Tanker trucks from across Roanoke County and Franklin County helped in the firefight.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

