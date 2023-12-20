Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Judge weighs whether to block removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery

Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in Arlington, Va. The Confederate memorial is to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia in the coming days, part of the push to remove symbols that commemorate the Confederacy from military-related facilities. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge expressed strong misgivings Tuesday about extending a restraining order that is blocking Arlington National Cemetery from removing a century-old memorial there to Confederate soldiers.

At a hearing in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston said he issued the temporary injunction Monday after receiving an urgent phone call from the memorial’s supporters saying that gravesites adjacent to the memorial were being desecrated and disturbed as contractors began work to remove the memorial.

He said he toured the site before Tuesday’s hearing and saw the site being treated respectfully.

“I saw no desecration of any graves,” Alston said. “The grass wasn’t even disturbed.”

While Alston gave strong indications he would lift the injunction, which expires Wednesday, he did not rule at the end of Tuesday’s hearing but said he would issue a written ruling as soon as he could. Cemetery officials have said they are required by law to complete the removal by the end of the year and that the contractors doing the work have only limited availability over the next week or so.

An independent commission recommended removal of the memorial last year in conjunction with a review of Army bases with Confederate names.

The statue, designed to represent the American South and unveiled in 1914, features a bronze woman, crowned with olive leaves, standing on a 32-foot (9.8-meter) pedestal. The woman holds a laurel wreath, plow stock and pruning hook, and a biblical inscription at her feet says: “They have beat their swords into plough-shares and their spears into pruning hooks.”

Some of the figures also on the statue include a Black woman depicted as “Mammy” holding what is said to be the child of a white officer, and an enslaved man following his owner to war.

Defend Arlington, in conjunction with a group called Save Southern Heritage Florida, has filed multiple lawsuits trying to keep the memorial in place. The group contends that the memorial was built to promote reconciliation between the North and South and that removing the memorial erodes that reconciliation.

Tuesday’s hearing focused largely on legal issues, but Alston questioned the heritage group’s lawyers about the notion that the memorial promotes reconciliation.

He noted that the statue depicts, among other things, a “slave running after his ‘massa’ as he walks down the road. What is reconciling about that?” asked Alston, an African American who was appointed to the bench in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump.

Alston also chided the heritage group for filing its lawsuit Sunday in Virginia while failing to note that it lost a very similar lawsuit over the statue just one week earlier in federal court in Washington. The heritage groups’ lawyers contended that the legal issues were sufficiently distinct that it wasn’t absolutely necessary for Alston to know about their legal defeat in the District of Columbia.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who disagrees with the decision to remove the memorial, made arrangements for it to be moved to land owned by the Virginia Military Institute at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park in the Shenandoah Valley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash
Warming up the next few days
Winds taper off this evening; snowmelt could refreeze overnight
Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Jared Ness took the challenge to go to all 26 Pacheros locations in Iowa to win free burritos...
Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free