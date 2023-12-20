Lynchburg doctor urges flu vaccinations as flu activity intensifies

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Flu season is here. WDBJ7 wants to remind you of its complications and the best ways to reduce the risk of getting sick.

Dr. Timothy Mynes is a medical director for MedExpress in Lynchburg. He said flu season runs from October to March, with an uptick happening in December. In fact, the Virginia Department of Public Health reported that the highest influenza like illness intensity level observed in any region was high ending the week of December 9, 2023.

“The primary symptoms are fever, chills, cough, congestion, body aches, fatigue, headache. Some people get nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, not everybody gets that. Hallmark is cough congested body aches. But of course, you can have complications that lead to bigger problems. We see people that will start out with flu and develop pneumonia or other very serious problems,” said Mynes.

Adults older than 65, pregnant people, children younger than 5, certain ethnic minorities and adults with chronic health conditions, are at higher risk of developing complications from the flu, resulting in hospitalizations or death.

According to VDH 414 pneumonia, influenza and/or COVID-19 associated deaths have already been reported for the 2023-24 flu season.

“Washing hands, not touching nose are important ways to try and prevent it. Try to avoid sick people and of course getting your family vaccinated. Also, its important if you take care of small children to help protect them and yourself to be vaccinated. Very important,” said Mynes.

Dr. Mynes said is takes about 10 days for the flu shot to provide immunity and the vaccination will protect you for about 6 months. He said it’s also important to remember that you can get your COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots at the same time and it is highly recommended to be vaccinated for both.

