Man charged in Clifton Forge officer-involved shooting

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Clifton Forge on December 8, according to Virginia State Police.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Micah Godfrey, of Clifton Forge.

On December 8 at around 9:30 p.m., a Clifton Forge police officer was walking from the back of the police department building when he was assaulted and pushed to the ground by Godfrey, who had a knife at the time. While the officer was on the ground, Godfrey knife continued toward the officer with the knife and the officer shot the man, according to police.

Godfrey was flown to a hospital for treatment. Police have not released an update on his condition.

When the investigation is completed, VSP will turn the findings over to the Alleghany County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

