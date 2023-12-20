Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Man drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during chase, police say

Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and...
Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man faces charges after police said he drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic during a police chase while three children were in the car, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., officers said they were flagged down by Laquint Stevenson’s girlfriend, who told officers that he hadn’t allowed her to get out of his vehicle, which also had three children inside.

She told officers that he threatened to beat her if she didn’t get into the car, and said she was afraid that he would carry out his threat because of his previous domestic violence history, including arrests, the affidavit stated.

The woman told officers that she got out of the vehicle when Stevenson pulled into a gas station to put air in one of his tires. She also called for help to get the children out, police said.

Officers said when they walked up to Stevenson’s vehicle and told him to get out, he refused and drove off with the three children still inside.

The officers said they returned to their squad cars and pursued Stevenson’s vehicle, but he refused to stop, the affidavit stated.

Police said he drove into oncoming traffic and reached speeds over 100 mph.

A short time later, Stevenson got out of the vehicle and ran away, leaving the children inside, according to police.

Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic officer.

Officers returned the children safely to Stevenson’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Warming up the next few days
Bitterly cold tonight with slick spots in the mountains
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
House fire on Holly Tree Road in Roanoke County
House destroyed by fire in neighborhood with no hydrants

Latest News

FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
Tony Brown mugshot
Police shooting of stabbing suspect ruled justifiable
FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news...
Congressman told to hand over hundreds of texts and emails to FBI in 2020 election probe
First Alert: Rain likely near Christmas