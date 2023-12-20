Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash
Warming up the next few days
Bitterly cold tonight with slick spots in the mountains
Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Tuesday after driver hits front of store
A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student

Latest News

December 2009 Blizzard bring nearly 2 feet of snow to the region
Remember This? December 2009 blizzard brought a white Christmas after whopping snowfall
Fire damages home on Tulip Lane in Vinton
Smoke alarms help get family out of burning Vinton home
December 2009 Blizzard bring nearly 2 feet of snow to the region
December 2009 Blizzard
Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge reverses earlier decision and allows removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery