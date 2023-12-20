Police determine bus driver not at fault for hitting student with bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney have determined there was no criminal intent or negligence on the part of a bus driver who hit a student with the bus.

Police investigators have determined the student walked onto the road and fell while the bus was moving. The driver of the bus hit the girl, not having seen the girl walk onto the road or fall.

This incident was initially investigated as a hit-and-run, since the driver left the scene of the crash after hitting the girl, but because the driver did not deliberately leave the scene of a crash, no charges are expected, according to police

The crash happened about 8:50 a.m. December 15 at the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW.

Police say the girl was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver had already been ruled not at fault by the company that operates Roanoke school buses.

