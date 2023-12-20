Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Police determine bus driver not at fault for hitting student with bus

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney have determined there was no criminal intent or negligence on the part of a bus driver who hit a student with the bus.

Police investigators have determined the student walked onto the road and fell while the bus was moving. The driver of the bus hit the girl, not having seen the girl walk onto the road or fall.

This incident was initially investigated as a hit-and-run, since the driver left the scene of the crash after hitting the girl, but because the driver did not deliberately leave the scene of a crash, no charges are expected, according to police

The crash happened about 8:50 a.m. December 15 at the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW.

Police say the girl was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver had already been ruled not at fault by the company that operates Roanoke school buses.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Warming up the next few days
Bitterly cold tonight with slick spots in the mountains
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
House fire on Holly Tree Road in Roanoke County
House destroyed by fire in neighborhood with no hydrants

Latest News

School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
School Bus Driver Won't Face Charges for Crash
Police Lights Generic
Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash
A school bus crash.
Roanoke bus driver found not at fault after hitting student
Fleet Feet Shoe Store Closed