Police ruled justified in Clifton Forge shooting death

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The police shooting of a man in June has been ruled justifiable.

Leonidas Tamanini was shot and killed by police in June.

Ann Gardner, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County and the City of Covington, says, “Under the totality of the circumstances, this was an act of justifiable homicide. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against any of the three law enforcement officers involved.”

June 30, 2023, members of the Clifton Forge Police Department and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office were asked to be on the lookout for a man who was reported to be unstable, suicidal, and potentially armed with a knife, according to Gardner. A 911 caller, who described the man as being “out-of-control” and “causing a disturbance,” requested officers’ assistance at the Oak Hill Apartments. Officers found Tamanini in a “volatile state attempting to inject himself with a hypodermic needle.”

Gardner says when Tamanini refused to follow officers’ repeated commands to drop the needle, they used a Taser to prevent him from harming himself. Despite being tased, Tamanini rushed toward the officers while still holding the syringe. Clifton Forge Police Officer Aaron Smith fired two shots as Tamanini, who died from his gunshot injuries.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an independent investigation into the incidents surrounding the shooting, leading to Gardner’s conclusion.

Read the entire report below:

