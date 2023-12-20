Police shooting of stabbing suspect ruled justifiable

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney has ruled a police officer was justified in shooting a man who was stabbing a woman.

Bethany Harrison was tasked with determining whether a criminal act was committed by police in the encounter with the suspect, and she has ruled force was justified to stop the attack against the woman, and no criminal charges against the officer are warranted. To make the determination, she used reports reports provided by Virginia State Police, who investigated the incident, plus body-worn police camera (BWC) footage, the suspect’s medical records, dispatch records, and interviews of the police officer and witnesses, plus statements by other officers at the scene.

The suspect declined an interview regarding what happened, according to Harrison.

The report indicates the morning of November 10, 2023, Lynchburg Police were called about a woman being stabbed by a man with a knife. When Officer Bryce Knowles arrived the home on Boonsboro Road, he was told by a woman that another woman was being stabbed behind the house. The officer, wearing his uniform and badge, unholstered his LPD-issued gun and ran in the direction the woman pointed. He reported hearing screaming and came upon two people on the ground. The male was identified as Tony Lee Brown and the female was Nicole Rosser.

The officer reported Brown had a knife in his hand and appeared to be stabbing Rosser, who was covered in blood. Officer Knowles told Brown to stop at least three times, and fired his handgun at Brown when Brown didn’t respond or stop attacking Rosser. Brown was hit in the chest and head during the shooting, and the knife is seen on BWC footage coming out of Brown’s hand. The officer had only been on the scene 15 seconds before he shot the suspect.

Officer Knowles began first aid on the suspect and victim until medics got there. Rosser died at a hospital; Brown was treated for serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Brown, 43, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, and two counts of violating a protective order, according to Virginia State Police. He is in custody in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Read Harrison’s entire report below:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.