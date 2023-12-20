Birthdays
Recipe for Potatoes Gruyere

Potatoes Gruyere
Potatoes Gruyere(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home makes another visit to the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke to craft a tasty side-dish to bring to the next holiday feast.

Chef Jeff Bland called this a fusion between a French and Spanish recipe and it makes a cheesy potato plate.

Potatoes Gruyere (or Spanish Tortilla) - Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 Large Russet Potatoes
  • Olive Oil as needed
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 Cup Grated Gruyere Cheese
  • Custard
  • 4 Eggs
  • 1 Cup Cream or half and half
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pinch Grated Nutmeg

Directions:

  • Wash and slice Potatoes.
  • Fry in olive oil.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Layer in a casserole dish, alternating potatoes and cheese. .
  • Mix all together and pour over the Potatoes and cheese.
  • Bake in an oven set to 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

