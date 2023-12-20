Recipe for Potatoes Gruyere
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home makes another visit to the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke to craft a tasty side-dish to bring to the next holiday feast.
Chef Jeff Bland called this a fusion between a French and Spanish recipe and it makes a cheesy potato plate.
Potatoes Gruyere (or Spanish Tortilla) - Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 Large Russet Potatoes
- Olive Oil as needed
- Salt and pepper
- 1 Cup Grated Gruyere Cheese
- Custard
- 4 Eggs
- 1 Cup Cream or half and half
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Pinch Grated Nutmeg
Directions:
- Wash and slice Potatoes.
- Fry in olive oil.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Layer in a casserole dish, alternating potatoes and cheese. .
- Mix all together and pour over the Potatoes and cheese.
- Bake in an oven set to 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
