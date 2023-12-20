Recipe for Potatoes Gruyere

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home makes another visit to the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke to craft a tasty side-dish to bring to the next holiday feast.

Chef Jeff Bland called this a fusion between a French and Spanish recipe and it makes a cheesy potato plate.

Potatoes Gruyere (or Spanish Tortilla) - Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 Large Russet Potatoes

Olive Oil as needed

Salt and pepper

1 Cup Grated Gruyere Cheese

Custard

4 Eggs

1 Cup Cream or half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch Grated Nutmeg

Directions:

Wash and slice Potatoes.

Fry in olive oil.

Season with salt and pepper.

Layer in a casserole dish, alternating potatoes and cheese. .

Mix all together and pour over the Potatoes and cheese.

Bake in an oven set to 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

