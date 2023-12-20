Roanoke Mayor won’t run for re-election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. has decided not to seek re-election and will end his time as mayor at the end of his current term, which is December 31, 2024. He has served as mayor since 2016.

“This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke,” Mayor Lea said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s many successes.”

“I want to assure the residents of Roanoke that although I have decided not to seek re-election, my commitment and dedication to serving you remains steadfast until the conclusion of my term on December 31, 2024,” Mayor Lea added.

Here is his full message:

To the wonderful residents of Roanoke, After two decades of serving on the City Council, coupled with five cherished years on the School Board, I have decided not to seek re-election as your Mayor. This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke. As I reflect on a career marked by the unwavering trust and support of the community I have served, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s successes. As I prepare to pass the baton, I am confident that Roanoke will continue to thrive, championing the values we hold dear. My commitment to our city remains steadfast and I look forward to the ways I can continue to contribute to the community that has given me so much. Thank you for entrusting me with your voice, your hopes, and your dreams. Together we have built a legacy of progress and unity that will endure for generations to come.

With heartfelt gratitude, Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr.

