Smoke alarms help get family out of burning Vinton home

Fire damages home on Tulip Lane in Vinton
Fire damages home on Tulip Lane in Vinton(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A family of six is okay after escaping from a burning home in Vinton Tuesday night.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:49 p.m. December 19, 2023, to the 2700 block of Tulip Lane, in the Vinton area. Crews found a two-story home “heavily involved in fire from the rear of the house,” according to a department spokesman.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire by two adults and four children, all of whom escaped unharmed because of working smoke alarms, according to the department, though the family is displaced and staying with family.

No injuries were reported and the fire was controlled in about 25 minutes, according to the fire department.

The City of Roanoke Fire-EMS helped fight the fire, the cause of which has not been determined.

This was the county’s second major firefight involving a house Tuesday night, the first being in the Clearbrook area.

