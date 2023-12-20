Smoke alarms help get family out of burning Vinton home

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A family of six is okay after escaping from a burning home in Vinton Tuesday night.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:49 p.m. December 19, 2023, to the 2700 block of Tulip Lane, in the Vinton area. Crews found a two-story home “heavily involved in fire from the rear of the house,” according to a department spokesman.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire by two adults and four children, all of whom escaped unharmed because of working smoke alarms, according to the department, though the family is displaced and staying with family.

No injuries were reported and the fire was controlled in about 25 minutes, according to the fire department.

The City of Roanoke Fire-EMS helped fight the fire, the cause of which has not been determined.

This was the county’s second major firefight involving a house Tuesday night, the first being in the Clearbrook area.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.