Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City

Kemonte Cooper is facing several felony charges for a shooting that happened inside a Roanoke...
Kemonte Cooper is facing several felony charges for a shooting that happened inside a Roanoke grocery store(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is on trial for a shooting inside a Roanoke Food Lion grocery store that left two people injured. One man suffered serious injuries and a woman had non-life threatening injuries.

28-year-old Kemonte Cooper from Roanoke County is facing several felony charges and a misdemeanor charge for the February shooting. Cooper is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony first offense, shooting inside an occupied building and misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a firearm. An additional felony charge of shooting into a public place was nolle-prosequied during an arraignment on Tuesday.

Roanoke Police released Cooper from custody when the shooting happened on February 4, after police consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and did not file any charges. The Commonwealth’s Attorney told WDBJ7 there was “substantial evidence” the shooting was in self defense.

A month later, Roanoke Police arrested Cooper and charged him with four felonies and a criminal misdemeanor charge. Cooper surrendered at the Roanoke Police Department, where indictments were served and he was taken into custody.

Attorneys said in court on Wednesday there will be surveillance video played of the shooting that happened inside the grocery store on Peters Creek.

WDBJ7 has a reporter in the court room for the trial and will update this story as more information comes out.

