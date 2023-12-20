Birthdays
Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Campbell County

Jessica Campbell and Wesley Martin.
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Campbell County Tuesday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old Wesley Martin, of Appomattox, and 46-year-old Jessica Campbell, of Michigan.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Red House Road in the Gladys area of Campbell County. With the assistance of K-9 Sepp, deputies found approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and $1,681 in cash.

Both Martin and Campbell were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

