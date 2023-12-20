Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Campbell County Tuesday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old Wesley Martin, of Appomattox, and 46-year-old Jessica Campbell, of Michigan.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Red House Road in the Gladys area of Campbell County. With the assistance of K-9 Sepp, deputies found approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and $1,681 in cash.

Both Martin and Campbell were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

