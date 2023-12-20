Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

WDBJ7 Exclusive: Chief Chris Wiles discusses new role and plans for Danville Police Department

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chris Wiles was sworn in as the new Chief of Police for the Danville Police Department Tuesday night after serving as the interim police chief for about two months. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Police Chief under Chief Scott Booth, who’s now the chief in Roanoke.

“Chief Booth really transformed our department,” said Chief Chris Wiles. “We were doing some really good things, but there were some gaps. He really came in, identified those, and certainly added that accountability piece.”

Chief Chris Wiles has 30 years of experience working for the Danville Police Department. He says he learned a lot from Chief Booth and wants to continue his community engagement efforts to reduce crime.

“We’ve had such a positive response from the community on both those fronts on how we reduce crime and how we work with our community to reduce crime. So, we are excited about working forward with the team that we have in place to continue to build on that,” added Chief Wiles.

Chief Wiles was chosen from a field of 48 candidates through a national recruitment process.

He plans to continue to work on and strengthen the training programs for new and experienced officers.

“This isn’t something we do just to check a box. We have a simulator that puts officers in an immersive environment. When you do that, you’re able to make better decisions and have better outcomes,” said Chief Wiles.

Chief Wiles also wants to focus on improving the wellbeing of officers.

“Exposure with what officers get out here on the street can be impactful, not just to their physical health, but their mental health, as well. So, we want to make sure that we support our officers, make sure that they have the resources they need to go out here, and then do those things that we do so well and continue fighting crime and engaging our community at the same time,” said Chief Wiles.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police gathered in SW Roanoke... 12.19.23
Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Warming up the next few days
Bitterly cold tonight with slick spots in the mountains
House fire on Holly Tree Road in Roanoke County
House destroyed by fire in neighborhood with no hydrants

Latest News

Supermarket Shooting Trial Underway
Supermarket Shooting Trial Underway
Court Hearing Held in Natural Bridge Zoo Investigation
Court Hearing Held in Natural Bridge Zoo Investigation
Lynchburg Officer Justified in Shooting
Lynchburg Officer Justified in Shooting
Danville PD Gets New Chief
Danville PD Gets New Chief
Wednesday is National Signing Day
Wednesday is National Signing Day