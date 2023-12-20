WDBJ7 Exclusive: Chief Chris Wiles discusses new role and plans for Danville Police Department

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chris Wiles was sworn in as the new Chief of Police for the Danville Police Department Tuesday night after serving as the interim police chief for about two months. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Police Chief under Chief Scott Booth, who’s now the chief in Roanoke.

“Chief Booth really transformed our department,” said Chief Chris Wiles. “We were doing some really good things, but there were some gaps. He really came in, identified those, and certainly added that accountability piece.”

Chief Chris Wiles has 30 years of experience working for the Danville Police Department. He says he learned a lot from Chief Booth and wants to continue his community engagement efforts to reduce crime.

“We’ve had such a positive response from the community on both those fronts on how we reduce crime and how we work with our community to reduce crime. So, we are excited about working forward with the team that we have in place to continue to build on that,” added Chief Wiles.

Chief Wiles was chosen from a field of 48 candidates through a national recruitment process.

He plans to continue to work on and strengthen the training programs for new and experienced officers.

“This isn’t something we do just to check a box. We have a simulator that puts officers in an immersive environment. When you do that, you’re able to make better decisions and have better outcomes,” said Chief Wiles.

Chief Wiles also wants to focus on improving the wellbeing of officers.

“Exposure with what officers get out here on the street can be impactful, not just to their physical health, but their mental health, as well. So, we want to make sure that we support our officers, make sure that they have the resources they need to go out here, and then do those things that we do so well and continue fighting crime and engaging our community at the same time,” said Chief Wiles.

