Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Animal shelter seeks foster homes for pets

By Annabelle Kinney
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffers at the Radford Animal Shelter have their hands full this holiday season. They currently have 29 dogs and 45 cats waiting for loving homes.

The shelter’s festive foster program gives the animals a break from the shelter environment.

“It gives you a taste of what an animal living in your home is going to be like,” said Adele Katrovitz, who is the Senior Animal Control Officer at the shelter. “If people are alone at Christmas, they can try to take that sadness away a little bit and they can come in, pick up one of our dogs or cats or whatever else we’ve got in here at the time. They can take it home for the holiday period.”

Furry companions are common gifts around the holidays, but seeing if the animal would be a good fit should come first.

“If you really are ready for the adoption process, we would rather find out in a foster rather than them finding out after they went to buy a dog or adopt a dog,” said Katrovitz.

The shelter will provide all the supplies if you choose to foster.

The shelter also has a giving tree, where members of the community can stop by and donate pet food, litter and any other type of pet supplies.

If you are looking to foster a pet or donate supplies, contact the Radford Animal Shelter at 540-731-3688 or stop by at 110 Pulaski St.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Missing-Jeremiah Barr of Covington
State Police ask for help tracking missing Covington man

Latest News

Drivers Urged Not to Drive High
A message to Virginians: Driving high is unsafe and illegal
LewisGale Donates to Feeding SW Virginia
LewisGale Donates to Feeding SW Virginia
Lewis Named Offensive Player of the Year
Lewis Named Offensive Player of the Year
Virginia Tech Beats William & Mary
Virginia Tech Beats William & Mary
JMU Preps for Bowl Game
JMU Preps for Bowl Game