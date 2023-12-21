Animal shelter seeks foster homes for pets

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffers at the Radford Animal Shelter have their hands full this holiday season. They currently have 29 dogs and 45 cats waiting for loving homes.

The shelter’s festive foster program gives the animals a break from the shelter environment.

“It gives you a taste of what an animal living in your home is going to be like,” said Adele Katrovitz, who is the Senior Animal Control Officer at the shelter. “If people are alone at Christmas, they can try to take that sadness away a little bit and they can come in, pick up one of our dogs or cats or whatever else we’ve got in here at the time. They can take it home for the holiday period.”

Furry companions are common gifts around the holidays, but seeing if the animal would be a good fit should come first.

“If you really are ready for the adoption process, we would rather find out in a foster rather than them finding out after they went to buy a dog or adopt a dog,” said Katrovitz.

The shelter will provide all the supplies if you choose to foster.

The shelter also has a giving tree, where members of the community can stop by and donate pet food, litter and any other type of pet supplies.

If you are looking to foster a pet or donate supplies, contact the Radford Animal Shelter at 540-731-3688 or stop by at 110 Pulaski St.

