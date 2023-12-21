Auto restoration firm plans Pittsylvania County expansion with new jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Pittsylvania County Release) - The Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has announced the approval of a lease-to-purchase agreement with KTL Restorations Inc..

KTL Restorations specializes in “classic car repair restoration and customization, from fabrication and structural repair, show-quality refinish, and the latest aftermarket upgrades.” according to the county.

Under the terms of the agreement, KTL Restorations will lease the IDA-owned building at 2311 Cane Creek Parkway in the Ringgold East Industrial Park. The agreement gives KTL Restorations the right to purchase the building, which is expected in 2027. The agreement provides KTL Restorations the flexibility to expand its business, representing a $3 million investment and 30 jobs in Pittsylvania County.

“The IDA loves investing in local businesses and local citizens. This project is unique in that it assists a nationally recognized company with its plans to expand here in Pittsylvania County, bringing jobs, revenue, and recognition to Southside Virginia. It also highlights KTL Restorations’ commitment to remaining in the County into the future. The IDA would also like to thank the Longwood University Small Business Development Center and local Director Michael Duncan for their support of this project,” said Pittsylvania County IDA Chairman Joey Faucette.

“With a client base that extends beyond the U.S., we feel that the expansion is going to only further the partnership, client base, and highly skilled trade jobs to our area. Across the U.S., there are only a handful of highly reputable restoration and custom shops - many do vintage work - but not to the “car boutique” level, as we do. We opened our “Vintage Quick Lane” only one year ago, and the response has been overwhelming with cars coming from many states to receive the new services KTL is offering. The building expansion opens up more job opportunities, revenue growth, and preservation of classics,” said KTL Restorations co-owners, Kurt and Crystal Lawrance.

KTL Restorations plans to begin work on the 12,000-square-foot building in early 2024 and is expected to begin operations at the Ringgold location by mid-year.

KTL Restorations Site Plan (Pittsylvania County)

“The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors applauds the IDA for its hard work in helping a local business remain and grow in the County, and it thanks KTL Restorations for choosing the County for its expansion. This will not only create new jobs and opportunities for our citizens, but it also contributes to the economic growth in the County and beyond,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Darrell Dalton.

KTL Restorations has been in business in Pittsylvania County since 2002 and is temporarily located at 239 Mayfield Road. The company got its start in Long Island, New York.

