Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Bahamas-bound cruise ship diverted to New England and Canada due to storm

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick...
Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.(WMTW)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hopefully, passengers didn’t pack only swimsuits because travelers on the MSC Meraviglia had to trade in the Bahamas for New England and Canada in December.

The cruise ship arrived in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday for an offseason stop.

The original seven-day trip was supposed to set sail from New York to the Bahamas this week, but the itinerary changed because of bad weather hitting the Bahamas and South Florida.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call. (LAKEYA ALLEN)

The cruise ship was set to arrive in Saint John, Canada, on Thursday after stops in Boston and Portland.

It will then return to Brooklyn on Saturday.

The ship is carrying about 2,900 passengers.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
Staying dry into the weekend ahead of a Christmas week storm
Fire damages home on Tulip Lane in Vinton
Smoke alarms help get family out of burning Vinton home; damages estimated at $250k
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State of the City Address.
Roanoke Mayor won’t run for re-election

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave...
Taylor Swift’s new romance, debt-erasing gifts and the eclipse are among most joyous moments of 2023
New "Control Your Care" Public Awareness Campaign
New "Control Your Care" Public Awareness Campaign
Voters speak out after the state's Supreme Court ruled that former president Donald Trump...
Colorado voters react to Trump being removed from ballot
Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick...
Passengers react after storm reroutes Bahamas cruise to Canada