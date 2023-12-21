Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener

A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A descendant of Europe’s richest family is reportedly planning to leave his gardener at least half of his roughly $13 billion fortune.

Nicolas Puech, 80, is a fifth-generation descendant of the founder of French luxury goods company Hermès.

He wants to cancel a contract that would bequeath his fortune to the Isocrates Foundation, which he founded, and instead make his employee a legal heir.

Swiss newspapers Tribune de Genève and 24 Heures reported the news earlier this month.

The inheritance contract reportedly provides for Puech’s shares in Hermès to be left to the foundation.

That is unless he becomes a father. In that case, his child would be entitled to a part of the inheritance, and at least 50% if he has a son.

The Isocrates Foundation is contesting Puech’s plan to cut ties.

The Hermès family is reportedly the world’s third wealthiest. Puech is said to own 5.7% of the company.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Another soaking storm will enter the region late Christmas Day and last into Tuesday.
Staying dry into the weekend ahead of a Christmas week storm
Fire damages home on Tulip Lane in Vinton
Smoke alarms help get family out of burning Vinton home; damages estimated at $250k
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State of the City Address.
Roanoke Mayor won’t run for re-election

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman ‘distraught’ after being charged for miscarrying