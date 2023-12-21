Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’
Family remembers loved one shot and killed in Roanoke.
WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed
Logan Bowman.
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years
The grocery store shooting left two people hurt in Roanoke
Trial for Food Lion shooting suspect begins in Roanoke City
Missing-Jeremiah Barr of Covington
State Police ask for help tracking missing Covington man

Latest News

The Social Security Administration is reportedly wanting an Alabama man to repay nearly...
‘This is a mistake’: Social Security demanding man repay $92,000 in overpayments
FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan
Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Hometown Eats: Death by Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays
Navigate Addiction and Recovery During the Holidays